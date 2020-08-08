Trevor Lawrence thought about opting out but will play for Clemson this year

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely regarded as the likely first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, considered opting out of the upcoming college football season before deciding to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, I think everyone’s thought about it just with everything going on,” Lawrence said, via the Greenville News. “But since I made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it again. That’s my decision. I’m committed.”

Lawrence said that before deciding to play, he wanted to hear the NCAA’s plans for keeping players healthy during the season, and whether Clemson would be able to play a full season. When he was satisfied with that, he decided to play.

“It really depended on the guidelines that the NCAA and teams put in place,” Lawrence said, “and also how the schedule was going to look, whether or not we were going to be able to play a full season. All those things kind of factored in.”

Lawrence said he respects the decisions of potential first-round picks like linebacker Micah Parsons of Penn State, defensive end Greg Rousseau of Miami, cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech and wide receiver Rashod Batemen of Minnesota, who have decided not to play.

“I totally get it,” Lawrence said. “There’s a lot on the line for them. If they feel like the risk is too much, I understand that something they’ve worked for their whole lives to get a chance to play in the NFL, they don’t want to risk it.”

Lawrence, however, thinks one more season at Clemson is worth the risk.