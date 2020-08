Getty Images

The Broncos were left without much experience after right tackle Ja'Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, and took a step toward finding some Sunday.

The team announced they brought in former Buccaneers tackle Demar Dotson for visit.

The 34-year-old Dotson has started 106 games in his 10-year career, including 15 last year for the Bucs.

He’d have to pass a series of COVID-19 tests and a physical before he could sign.