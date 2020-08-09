Browns sign Michael Dunn, waive Nate Wieting

Getty Images

The Browns signed offensive guard Michael Dunn on Sunday, the team announced.

They waived tight end Nate Wieting in a corresponding move, keeping the Browns’ roster at 80 players.

Dunn officially is in his first NFL season out of Maryland. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Dunn has spent time on the practice squads of the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018). Dunn also spent time with the Dolphins during the 2019 preseason and was a member of the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020.

Wieting signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this spring. His college career was slowed by surgeries to a shoulder, knee and foot.

He played 11 games last season, starting nine, and had 10 catches for 117 yards.