Buccaneers activate Ke’Shawn Vaughn from COVID-19 list

After an early run of running backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bucs are now back to strength.

The team announced Sunday that rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn had been activated from the list, as well as the previously reported re-signing of wide receiver Jaydon Mickens.

Vaughn was placed on the list on July 27, and was the first of three running backs to hit the list. Running backs Aca'Cedric Ware and Raymond Calais were activated Thursday.

The list is for players who either test positive or are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who has, and team’s aren’t allowed to specify which. Vaughn’s activation clears the list for the Bucs.

Their third-round pick from Vanderbilt, Vaughn will be competing for a role behind starter Ronald Jones alongside veteran LeSean McCoy.