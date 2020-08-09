Cowboys activate Jon’Vea Johnson, Saivion Smith, cut Kendrick Rodgers

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Johnson and Smith are the Cowboys’ only players to spend time on the COVID-19 list thus far, though fullback Jamize Olawale, cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie receiver Stephen Guidry opted out of the 2020 season.

Johnson was on his way to finding a spot with the team a year ago before injuring his arm. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

His return led the team to waive undrafted rookie receiver Kendrick Rogers.

Smith, a first-year player from Alabama, spent training camp with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville cut him out of the preseason.

Smith was not with a team last season but had a brief stint with the XFL before signing with the Cowboys in April.