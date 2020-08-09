Dolphins sign Chester Rogers

Getty Images

The Dolphins had a couple of wideouts opt out of playing this season ahead of last Thursday’s deadline and they’ve added two receivers to the roster this weekend.

The team signed Ricardo Louis on Saturday and they announced the signing of Chester Rogers on Sunday.

Rogers spent the last four seasons with the Colts and has 111 catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his career. He ended last season on injured reserve due to a fracture in his knee.

Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns were the wideouts who opted out, which leaves Rogers and Louis to play with DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins and Malcolm Perry.