Getty Images

The Eagles got one of their early entrants to the reserve/COVID-19 list back on Sunday.

The team announced that linebacker Nathan Gerry has been activated.

He was placed on the list on July 29, the same day tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata were placed on the list. Those two are the last remaining Eagles on the list, though coach Doug Pederson’s tested positive for the virus as well.

Gerry has been with the Eagles since 2017, and started 12 games for them last year.