Eagles put Jatavis Brown on the reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The deadline for NFL players to opt out of playing while receiving either a salary advance or stipend passed on Thursday, but there are other options for players who decide they don’t want to continue playing this year.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown used one of them on Sunday. The Eagles announced that Brown has been placed on the reserve/retired list.

The 2016 fifth-round pick played his first four seasons with the Chargers before signing in Philly this offseason. The Eagles will retain his rights in the event Brown decides to resume his career.

Brown had 265 tackles, three forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks in 56 games for the Chargers.