Falcons announce J.J. Wilcox signing

Word this week was that the Falcons would sign safety J.J. Wilcox as long as all went well with his physical and COVID-19 testing.

It appears everything checked out on both fronts. The Falcons announced the Wilcox signing on Sunday morning.

Wilcox was set to play for the Falcons last season, but tore his ACL in the opening workout of training camp. He has 233 tackles and six interceptions over the course of a career that has seen him spend time with the Cowboys, Steelers, Colts and Jets.

Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are slated to start at safety in Atlanta. Wilcox provides experienced depth behind them as the team prepares for the regular season.