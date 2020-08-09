Falcons place S Chris Cooper on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons added a player to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The team announced safety Chris Cooper has been placed on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantined because of close contact with an infected party.

Cooper spent time on the Falcons practice squad last season and has had stints with the Colts and Bengals without seeing any regular season action.

Safety Jamal Carter and fullback Keith Smith are also on the team’s COVID-19 list. With Carter and Cooper sidelined, the Falcons signed veteran J.J. Wilcox to fill out their safety group on Sunday.