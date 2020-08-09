Giants plan to sign Ross Cockrell

Getty Images

The Giants are in need of some cornerback help and they hope Ross Cockrell will provide it.

According to multiple reports, the Giants plan to sign Cockrell to their active roster. He is undergoing COVID-19 testing before any deal becomes official.

The Giants lost Sam Beal last week when he opted out of playing this season and the prospects of having Deandre Baker in the lineup were dimmed when he was charged with four counts of armed robbery. Baker is on the Commissioner Exempt list for the time being.

Cockrell played for the Giants in 2017 before heading to the Panthers for the last two seasons. He played with Giants free agent acquisition James Bradberry while in Carolina.