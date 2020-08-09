Jaguars sign Caraun Reid, visit with Tramaine Brock

Getty Images

The Jaguars had players opt out of the 2020 season on their defensive line and in the secondary this week and they’re moving to find some experienced replacements for them on the roster.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Caraun Reid has signed with the team. He had four tackles in three starts for the Cardinals last season and has also seen time for the Cowboys, Lions and Chargers since entering the league in 2014.

Defensive tackle Al Woods opted out of playing and the Jaguars announced on Sunday that defensive tackles Brian Price and Dontavius Russell have been placed on injured reserve.

The Jags also saw cornerback Rashaan Melvin opt out and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports veteran Tramaine Brock visited with the team Sunday. Brock played 10 games for the Cardinals last season before going on waivers and being claimed by the Titans. He played the final four games of the regular season and all three playoff outings for Tennessee.