Jaguars sign Tramaine Brock

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have signed cornerback Tramaine Brock, who visited the team Sunday.

Brock, a 10-year veteran, has appeared in 117 games with 56 starts. He played for the Titans and Cardinals last season, making 11 starts.

Brocks also has had stints with San Francisco (2010-16), Minnesota (2017) and Denver (2018).

The Jaguars sought a veteran at the position after Rashaan Melvin decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville also announced the signing of fifth-year defensive linemen Carl Davis and Caraun Reid. The team waived rookie cornerback Kobe Williams.

Earlier in the day, the Jaguars announced they placed third-year defensive tackle Brian Price (knee) and second-year defensive tackle Dontavius Russell (hip) on the team’s injured reserve list.