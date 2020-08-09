Lions activate T.J. Hockenson from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Lions are down to one player on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced on Saturday that tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs have been activated from the list. Safety Jalen Elliott is the only player left on the list.

Hockenson joins wide receiver Kenny Golladay and quarterback Matthew Stafford as key members of the offense who spent time on the list. The 2019 first-round pick ended last season on injured reserve, but caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns before hurting his ankle.

Oruwariye had 19 tackles and two interceptions in nine games last season. Siposs is competing with Jack Fox for the punting job this summr.