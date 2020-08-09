Logan Thomas activated from Washington’s COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington has tight end Logan Thomas back on their active roster at training camp.

Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list more than a week ago and the team announced that he was activated on Sunday. The team also activated linebacker Reuben Foster from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Thomas signed with the team as a free agent this offseason. He appeared in every game for the Lions last season and caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Washington also has Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers, Thaddeus Moss, Marcus Baugh and Hale Hentges vying for time at tight end this summer.