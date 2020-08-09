Mike Daniels visiting Bengals

Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels is in Cincinnati, taking a physical, a COVID-19 test and meeting with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Daniels, 31, spent last season in Detroit.

He played nine games with two starts last season, making 10 tackles and a sack.

The Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2012. Daniels played seven seasons in Green Bay.

For his eight-year career, Daniels has appeared in 111 games with 74 starts. He has made 235 tackles, 70 quarterback hits and 30 sacks.