Panthers claim Bruce Hector off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers are adding some defensive line depth to what could be the youngest defense in years.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers claimed Bruce Hector off waivers.

Hector made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and has been on and off their roster since. He bounced up and down from the practice squad a number of times, traded to the Cardinals, cut there, and brought back to Philadelphia.

He adds to a Panthers line that basically got rid of every veteran this offseason, and lacked depth beyond Kawann Short and first-rounder Derrick Brown.