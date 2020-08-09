Patriots acquire Michael Jackson in trade with Lions

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn used to work for the Patriots and he hooked up with his former employers for a trade on Sunday.

The Lions announced on Sunday morning that they were cutting cornerback Michael Jackson, but Quinn was able to moonwalk that back and swing a trade with the Patriots instead. The Lions will receive an undisclosed 2022 draft pick in exchange for Jackson.

Jackson was a Cowboys fifth-round pick last season, but failed to make the team out of camp. He returned to the Dallas practice squad, but signed to the Lions active roster later in the season and appeared in one game with the team.

Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel are also on hand at cornerback in New England.