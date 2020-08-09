Report: Ravens plan to sign Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

When De’Anthony Thomas opted out of the 2020 season, the Ravens needed a new kick returner. They may have found him.

The Ravens are expected to sign veteran return man Kenjon Barner, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barner is typically listed as a running back, but the Ravens don’t really have a need there and will most likely be using him primarily on special teams. Barner has 555 career punt return yards and 1,124 career kickoff return yards.

A 2013 sixth-round draft pick of the Panthers, Barner has also spent time with the Eagles, Chargers, Patriots and Falcons.