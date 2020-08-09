Washington activates Reuben Foster from PUP list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has officially added another Washington Football Player to the group preparing for Week One: Former first-round linebacker Reuben Foster has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Foster, claimed on waivers after the 49ers cut him during the 2018 season, tore an ACL in May 2019. Foster is now recovered and cleared and good to go for 2020.

If healthy, he has the potential to boost a sneakily stout defense, especially with the arrival of Chase Young with the second overall pick this year. Indeed, the 49er boasted after getting Foster near the bottom of round one three years ago that, if the Bears had taken defensive lineman Solomon Thomas after a two-for-three flip-flop at the top of the first round that year, they would have taken Foster then and there.

The 49ers eventually cut Foster loose after multiple off-field incidents. In Washington, everyone currently seems to be operating on a zero-tolerance policy as the franchise undergoes a dramatic culture change. If Foster can do what coach Ron Rivera expects, Foster could become a major piece of the puzzle for a Washington team with a work-in-progress offense but quite possibly a suffocating defense.

The franchise could get another major boost if/when quarterback Alex Smith follows Foster in moving from the PUP list to the active roster.