Alvin Kamara focused on being healthy again, not contract

Alvin Kamara would like a new contract. But he’d also like to get back to feeling like Alvin Kamara.

The Saints running back told reporters on a videoconference Monday that he struggled throughout last season after an early knee injury, and clearly wasn’t himself. He admitted that frustration, knowing his body language was “terrible” at times.

“I injured myself early. Jacksonville week, I tore my knee basically,” Kamara said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “That was something I was dealing with the whole season, had to miss some time, which I don’t like to do. Came back, tried to play as best I could, tried to manage it the best I could. . . .

“I tried to put my best product out on the field. Sometimes it was enough, sometimes it wasn’t. I just didn’t want to let my team down. At times, there were situations where in my head I’m like I shouldn’t be out here. It’s just that urge in me to be like I need to be here to help my team. What if I’m not in and there’s something I could’ve done?”

What he’s not worried about is the contract talks which may or may not be happening, saying he was leaving that to others to concentrate on his work.

“As far as contracts go, I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” he said. “Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, ‘Don’t tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there’s something I need to know.’ If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I’m not. I don’t talk [with the front office] about contracts, I don’t talk to coaches about contracts.”

After missing two games last year and being at some lesser version of himself (but still good), his primary concern is that he’s back to health.