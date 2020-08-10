Browns add some offensive line depth

Getty Images

The Browns added some more offensive line depth Monday, backfilling a position of need.

The team announced the signing of guard Jovahn Fair.

The undrafted rookie from Temple was initially signed by the Chiefs after the draft. To make room for him on the roster, the Browns waived cornerback Jameson Houston.

Fair is the second guard signed in as many days. They were short on numbers after four offensive linemen opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns (Drew Forbes, Drake Dorbeck, Colby Gossett, Malcolm Pridgeon).