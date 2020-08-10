Bucs waive Travis Jonsen

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived receiver Travis Jonsen with an injury designation Monday, the team announced.

That leaves the Bucs with 11 receivers.

He signed with the team as a college free agent out of Montana State this offseason.

Jonsen began his college career as a quarterback at Oregon. He transferred to Montana State for his final two seasons.

He moved to receiver in 2018 after losing the team’s quarterback battle.

Jonsen earned all Big-Sky honors as a senior after serving as a wildcat quarterback and a wideout. He rushed for 526 yards, had 580 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns.