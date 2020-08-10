Chiefs restructure Alex Okafor’s contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs restructured defensive end Alex Okafor‘s contract, clearing some short-term cap room.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs re-worked the two year’s left on Okafor’s deal to add over $2 million in cap room this year, and to make him a free agent next year.

He’ll make a maximum of $4.96 million in 2020, including $2 million in incentives.

He was originally going to make $7.9 million this year, and $15.1 million over the next two years.

Okafor had five sacks in 10 games with the Chiefs last year before finishing the season on IR with a torn pectoral.