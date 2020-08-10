Colts adding defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

Getty Images

The Colts picked up some experienced depth for their defensive line.

Per a tweet from his agent Brett Tessler, former Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is signing with the Colts.

He played 14 games for the Saints in 2018, after making the team as an undrafted rookie. He spent part of last year on the practice squad, but was on the active roster for the final three games of the regular season and the playoffs.

The Colts added defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in trade this spring, but could use some reinforcements up front.