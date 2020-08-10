Dolphins claim TE Nate Wieting

Getty Images

The Dolphins added another tight end to their roster on Monday.

According to multiple reports, they claimed Nate Wieting off of waivers from the Browns. The undrafted rookie was dropped from the Cleveland roster when they signed guard Michael Dunn on Sunday.

Wieting caught 10 passes for 117 yards during his final season at Iowa. That was his lone season as a starter as 2019 first-round picks T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were playing for the Hawkeyes during his earlier years at the school.

Miami made a trade with Chicago for Adam Shaheen recently and they also have Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Chandler Cox and Chris Myarick on the roster at tight end.