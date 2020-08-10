Doug Marrone admits defensive line is a concern

Getty Images

The Jaguars defensive line looked good on paper this offseason, but then it was one thing and then another and another. . . .

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is in the process of changing agents, remains unsigned after the Jaguars put the franchise tag on him this offseason. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive end Lerentee McCray opted out of the 2020 season.

The Jaguars placed second-year defensive tackle Dontavius Russell (hip) and third-year defensive tackle Brian Price (knee) on injured reserve Sunday, and veteran defensive lineman Rodney Gunter went on the reserve non-football illness list.

“I’m not going to say it’s not a concern; that would be ridiculous,” Marrone said Monday, via John Oesher of the team website. “It would be a lack of awareness.”

Marrone, though, hopes the Jaguars have addressed the position after signing fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis, fifth-year defensive tackle Carl Davis and fifth-year defensive lineman Caraun Reid.

“We’re fortunate; even the players we’ve picked up late have really looked good out there,” Marrone said. “We’re bringing in guys that we feel have a chance. I think where you get disappointed is if you’re bringing in players just to be able to survive practice and not bringing in people who have an opportunity to make the team. We’ve got guys who have good numbers, good intangibles and who show some flexibility.

“Some of these guys we’re signing, they’ve bounced around a little bit and they’re champing at the bit to try to get a job. I feel comfortable with the guys we’re bringing in here.”

The Jaguars are encouraged by what they are seeing from defensive tackle Taven Bryan, a first-round choice in 2018. Last year’s first-round choice, defensive end Josh Allen, also should play even better in his second season after making 10.5 sacks as a rookie.