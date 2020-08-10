Julian Edelman: Cam Newton’s got “great energy”

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman touched on the team’s former quarterback when he had his first meeting with reporters of training camp on Monday and he also talked about the guys trying to replace Tom Brady.

Cam Newton is the newest addition to that group and, unlike Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, has never been a teammate of Edelman’s in the past. Edelman got a chance to work out with Newton before the start of training camp and shared some of his early impressions of the former NFL MVP.

“He’s a specimen, for sure,” Edelman said, via WEEI.com. “When you first meet him — just his stature, the dude is large, put together well and he has great energy. He has a great energy about himself. I was really impressed with his work ethic and his mindset. Just like I have been impressed with Stidham’s and Hoyer’s. I have been throwing with those guys as well.”

The Patriots will move into the next phases of training camp over the next week and that should begin to provide a better idea of which quarterback Edelman will be catching passes from in September.