Julian Edelman: I love Tom Brady to death, but the train keeps moving

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman held his first session with reporters since the end of the 2019 season on Monday and that meant questions about the biggest difference in New England this season.

Tom Brady is in Tampa, which means Edelman is headed into a season without him as a teammate for the first time as a professional player. The wideout sold merchandise pleading for Brady’s return before he signed with the Buccaneers, but any thoughts about their time together are now on the back-burner for Edelman.

“Obviously it’s a little different, but you’ve got to move on and understand this is a business,” Edelman said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “You wish him well. That’s when you instantly start thinking about what you have to do to prepare yourself to go out and contribute and help the team for the upcoming year. We’ve played a lot of ball together. I love him to death, but the train keeps moving, as it will when I’m not playing here or something. I mean, it always keeps going. So, we’ve got to worry about the people we have here.”

Brady wasn’t the only departure in free agency and the Patriots saw more players opt out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Edelman is confident that the team has “a lot of guys that are very passionate and very hungry” as they prepare for a season that looks different in a variety of ways.