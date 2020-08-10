Lamar Miller agrees to terms with the Patriots

Getty Images

Running back Lamar Miller is back, nearly a year after tearing an ACL in the 2019 preseason.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miller has agreed to terms with the Patriots. The agreement hinges on Miller passing a physical.

Miller suffered the knee injury while playing for the Texans last year, in an exhibition game against the Cowboys.

The 29-year-old tailback has had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, in 2014 and 2016. He also has a pair of 97-yard runs in his career, which puts him in two spots of a four-way tie for the fourth-longest run in league history.

Miller entered the league as a member of the Dolphins. He has 5,864 rushing yards, putting him in the top 100 for all-time career yards.