Logan Ryan pitching himself to teams as a safety

Getty Images

Logan Ryan has been listed as a cornerback during his seven years with the Patriots and Titans, but the free agent isn’t locked into that position as he looks for a place to play in 2020.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ryan’s agent has been in touch with teams to let them know that Ryan views himself as a safety at this point in his career. Those teams have been given a statistical comparison between Ryan and starting safeties around the league.

Ryan worked out of the slot often for the Titans last season and finished the year with 113 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

He has been linked to the Jets and Dolphins at points this offseason, but it’s unclear if those options are still on the table for the veteran defensive back.