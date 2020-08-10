Mike McGlinchey: You hope guys are “really pros” in helping mitigate virus

Getty Images

They are opponents, but NFL players are together in the battle against COVID-19. Or they better be.

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is mindful of all players being on the same side in trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“You really hope guys are really pros about everything that’s going on this season because it’s not just your teammates and your teammates’ families,” McGlinchey said Monday in a video call, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Once you start playing games, you’re affecting the entire league at that point.

“Hopefully, everybody can have the discipline and control and the accountability to one another that we can make this thing move as smoothly as possible, especially in the trenches when we are up close and personal.”

McGlinchey said he will try the field shield Oakley has designed to prevent the spread of droplets while allowing for airflow and soundwaves. But he won’t use the protective device in games if it hinders his breathing or communication.

He vows to do all he can to stay healthy and to keep those around him healthy, and McGlinchey hopes every NFL player will accept that responsibility on and off the field.