Miles Sanders: We have to mature faster with no vet RB additions

The Eagles were linked with free agent running backs at various times this offseason, but they haven’t added any of them to the roster.

That leaves Miles Sanders on track for the No. 1 running back job, which he called a “blessing” during a video conference with reporters on Sunday. He also sees it as a chance to move into a leadership role in his second season with the club.

While Corey Clement is also back with the team after being limited to four games last year, Sanders said that he and Boston Scott are going to be asked to do more as the only backs returning after playing prominent roles last season.

“It’s making us mature faster, growing up faster just knowing really that we’re the only two backs that played last year,” Sanders said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “And now we have younger guys in the room, plus Corey . . . Just us knowing we’re together and we’re the older guys, so having to be more vocal. Just making sure we know what we’re doing, setting examples, and being those role models.”

Sanders said he feels he left 200-300 yards on the field during his rookie season and he should have ample opportunities to pick up those yards and more this season.