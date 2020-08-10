Mountain West postpones fall sports; Sun Belt, Conference USA intend to play

Getty Images

The Mountain West announced Monday the indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports

“The Mountain West will begin to explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports competition, including the possibility of those sports competing in the spring, and develop options for consideration,” the conference said in a news release.

The Mid-American Conference also has canceled fall sports for 2020, and UConn (independent) and Old Dominion (Conference USA) have announced they won’t play football this fall.

Mountain West football member schools are UNLV, Hawaii, San Jose State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Nevada, Colorado State, Boise State, Utah State, New Mexico, Air Force and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, the Sun Belt Conference plans to follow the SEC and ACC’s lead and intends to play sports this fall, Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network reports. So, too, does Conference USA despite ODU opting out, according to McMurphy.