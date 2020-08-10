Packers claim receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from Lions

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Fulgham appeared in three games last season for the Lions and appeared on just 63 total offensive snaps, per Pro-Football-Reference. He was a sixth-round pick by the Lions last season out of Old Dominion after posting a senior season with 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fulgham was waived last September by Detroit and re-signed to the practice squad. He would be promoted back to the active roster in December.

The Packers waived defensive end Jamal Davis to clear a spot for Fulgham on their active roster. Green Bay had claimed Davis off waivers back in April from the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in three games for Miami.

In addition to Fulgham, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports the Packers also brought in former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit last week. With current virus protocols in place, that is a strong indicator that the Packers will be adding Turner to their roster as well.

Turner caught 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown with Seattle last year but had a critical drop in the team’s Divisional Round loss to the Packers. The Seahawks had tendered Turner as an exclusive rights free agent before rescinding the tender and letting him hit the market.