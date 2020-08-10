PFT Live lands on Peacock soon

Getty Images

If you haven’t downloaded the excellent Peacock app or otherwise added it to your streaming devices, you should. Here’s another reason to do it: PFT Live heads to Peacock on August 24.

Yes, in two weeks, Peacock will become the exclusive U.S. home of the live video. (The SiriusXM 211 and TuneIn simulcasts will continue.) But we’re not abandoning our four-year cable home; the daily re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET will continue as usual on NBCSN. Also, the show will be available at any time, all day long, on Peacock.

Peacock, already home to an incredible array of movies and shows, will have live sports, from an NFL wild-carrd playoff game to the U.S. Open to the Premier League to the Tokyo Olympics to the Beijing Olympics and more. Beyond live sporting events, Peacock will have highlights, replays, documentaries, and plenty of sports talk.

For our friends in the UK and Ireland, nothing changes. You’ll still get the show live on Sky Sports.

And those of you who visit PFT will still see clips from the show posted here as VOD segments, usually tied to the topics of the posts.

So do yourself (and us) a favor and download Peacock now. It already has plenty of great viewing options, many of which are free of charge with the ability to upgrade for more. We’ll be among the free options, so you’ll be guaranteed to get your money’s worth.