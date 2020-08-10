President Trump retweets Trevor Lawrence’s “we want to play” message

Getty Images

The Commander-in-Chief has chimed in.

On Monday afternoon, Donald Trump provided a three-word assessment of the ongoing debate regarding college football season in 2020: “Play College Football!”

He also re-tweeted the the message from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence regarding the movement among players to proceed with the season — including the list of demands that culminates in a request to “ultimately create a College Football Players Association.”

It would be interesting to know whether the President actually supports the notion that players should have representation of some sort, either through themselves or with outside assistance. Although unionization won’t work because they aren’t employees, there surely are other vehicles available to ensure that players have a voice.

Whether the schools want them to have a voice is a different issue. The more the players realize they have rights, the more they’ll want to exercise them, up to and including the possibility of getting something for their unique skills, abilities, and sacrifices more valuable than hamberders.