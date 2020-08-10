Rams expect A’Shawn Robinson back at some point this season

Getty Images

The Rams placed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the non-football injury list on Saturday and it’s unclear when he might be able to rejoin the active roster.

Players are often placed on the list for a short period at the start of camp before being activated, but head coach Sean McVay said on Sunday that they don’t know when he’ll be back. McVay said only that they “look forward to being able to get him back at some point this season” from what’s an undisclosed injury at this point.

“This is just being precautionary with some things that we discovered,” McVay said in a video conference. “He was able really communicate clearly to us, so it was something that recently came about. It’s really not anything that’s too concerning, it’s more just really glad that we were able to get a hold of it early on. I’ve really been pleased with the way that its been handled over the last couple of days. But it was something that kind of surprised us. This wasn’t something that we expected, but based on the on-boarding physical process and all that it entailed we were able to come to some conclusions and learn some things that made this decision come about.”

Robinson signed with the Rams this offseason after four seasons with the Lions. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble last season.