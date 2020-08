Getty Images

Bronson Rechsteiner may be clear to get back into the family business.

The Ravens announced they had waived the rookie fullback.

The Kennesaw State product was signed in May, giving them an interesting offseason storyline, at least. He’s the son of professional wrestler Rick Steiner, and has talked about entering the sports entertainment world at some point in the future.

The Ravens have plans to sign running back/returner Kenjon Barner, so this would create the roster spot.