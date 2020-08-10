Report: ACC “absolutely” plans to play in 2020

Getty Images

The Big Ten might be ready to cancel the 2020 football season. The Atlantic Coast Conference, like the Southeastern Conference, continues to push forward.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports quotes a high-ranking ACC official as saying the conference “absolutely” intends to play this fall.

The comment followed an ACC call with the conference’s athletics directors and a similar call with university presidents.

A definitive announcement is not expected Monday, Dodd reports.

Big Ten presidents are scheduled to meet Monday night with the expectation that they will cancel the fall season.

The ACC’s amended schedule calls for the season to start the week of Sept. 7.

The MAC and Mountain West already have canceled fall sports. UConn (independent) and Old Dominion (Conference USA) also have announced they won’t play football this fall.