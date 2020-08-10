Report: Patriots are expected to sign Jordan Leggett, Darius Kilgo

Getty Images

The Patriots may be set to make a couple of additions to their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hosting tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on Monday. Rapoport adds that both players are expected to sign with the team pending physicals and COVID-19 testing.

Leggett was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Jets and landed with the Buccaneers as a waiver claim last year. He wore No. 87, but gave it up when Rob Gronkowski joined the team, got waived late last month and will now try to help fill part of Gronkowski’s former role in New England.

Kilgo was on Detroit’s injured reserve list last year. He was a Broncos sixth-round pick in 2015 and spent time with the Patriots in 2016 without appearing in a regular season game. Kilgo has also spent time with Jacksonville, Houston and Tennessee.