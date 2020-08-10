Report: Patriots are expected to sign Tyler Gauthier

Getty Images

The Patriots agreed to terms with running back Lamar Miller earlier Monday. They also hosted free agent center Tyler Gauthier on a visit Monday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports the Patriots will sign Gauthier, pending a physical and COVID-19 test.

They need depth at the position with starting center David Andrews coming back from blood clots in his lungs and Dustin Woodard getting his feet wet as a seventh-round draft pick.

The Patriots originally signed Gauthier as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2019. He spent time on their practice squad.

Gauthier, who has never appeared in a regular-season game, signed with the Jaguars’ 53-player roster Dec. 10.

The Jaguars cut him Saturday.