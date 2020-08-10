Report: Yannick Ngakoue changing agents

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue has moved on from his agent.

Ngakoue, who remains unsigned after the Jaguars put the franchise tag on him this offseason, is parting ways with his agent, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That usually happens when the player isn’t satisfied with his situation. In Ngakoue’s case, it’s too late to get a new contract: He can only play this year on the one-year, $17.788 million franchise tag. But Ngakoue has said he wants to be traded, and he may think another agent can help make that happen.

By rule, Ngakoue has to wait five days before he can hire a new agent.