Ron Rivera: Cutting Derrius Guice in best interest of organization

The Washington Football Team moved quickly to waive running back Derrius Guice off their roster after he was arrested on domestic violence charges last week and head coach Ron Rivera discussed that decision during a Monday video conference with reporters.

Rivera said he spoke to the team’s players about the call to cut Guice and told them that it was in the “best interest of our organization” to move on without Guice. He said the team would benefit if it was the right call and will fall on him if it wasn’t, but that he takes “full responsibility as we go forward to make sure we try to do things the right way.”

“Very difficult decision any time you have to release a talented young football player,” Rivera said. “This type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously.”

Linebacker Reuben Foster landed with Washington after being cut by the 49ers in the wake of a 2018 domestic violence arrest that did not lead to criminal charges. Foster was activated from the PUP list this weekend and Rivera said every circumstance would be treated differently without saying if there were other factors that led the team to move on without Guice.