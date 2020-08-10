Ron Rivera: If Alex Smith is healthy, he’s in our quarterback competition

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is not guaranteed to start in Washington this season.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said today that if Alex Smith is cleared to play almost two years after a severely broken leg, he would be given every opportunity to beat out Haskins for the starting quarterback job.

“This could be a very interesting challenge for us because of Alex Smith,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition. It’s going to unfold I think very nicely for us as a football team. This competition is only going to make you better, it’s going to push the young guys as well. So I just feel really good about what we’re going to be doing as we start going forward. It’ll be a very challenging situation to make sure everybody’s reps are equitable and their competition is the same.”

If Rivera is thinking primarily about building his team for the future, Haskins will be his pick. But if Rivera wants to win right now, a healthy Smith may be a better option than Haskins. No one should be surprised if Smith ends up starting in Washington this season.