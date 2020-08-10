Ronnie Stanley: New contract not in forefront of my mind

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley wasn’t sweating his contract situation in May and he said on Monday that’s nothing changed on that front.

Stanley is playing out the final season of his rookie deal after the Ravens exercised their option on a fifth year before the 2019 campaign. There have been conversations about extending the deal beyond this year, but they aren’t taking precedence over Stanley’s preparations for the season.

“It’s definitely not really in the forefront of my mind,” Stanley said. “We’re still in talks and hopefully we’re trying to get something done soon. My main focus right now is just — for me, it’s always been be the best player I can be, help my team win. The money usually takes care of itself after that.”

Stanley was a first-team All-Pro while helping the Ravens set a new record for rushing yards in a single season. A repeat of that would all but guarantee big money is coming his way one way or another in 2021.