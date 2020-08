Getty Images

The Seahawks put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks put wide receiver John Ursua on the list, the first player to be placed there in the nearly two weeks since they began reporting.

The list is for players who either test positive, or are quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has, and teams can’t specify which.

Ursua was their seventh-round pick from Hawaii last year, and caught one pass as a rookie.