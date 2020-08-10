Six teams have had no player positive tests

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 10, 2020, 6:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

NFL teams are taking extraordinary measures, and administering loads of tests, in an effort to keep football going.

And six of them are fortunate enough to not have a positive test yet.

Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America detailed the steps the Texans have taken to combat COVID-19, and so far, they’re working.

Through Saturday, the Texans have tested 80 players and 100 staff members who are in contact with players for 11 days without a positive test.

The chances of nearly 2,000 tests coming back negative is a combination of good practices and good luck, especially since the Texans are working in one of the country’s COVID-19 hotspots.

They’re not the only team to keep a clean sheet so far. The Chargers, Cardinals, Panthers, Patriots, and Seahawks haven’t had a player test positive yet (through Saturday), which is obviously good news for those teams.