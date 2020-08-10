T.Y. Hilton on contract: Concentrating on right now, “we’ll go from there” after season

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is heading into the final year of his contract and said this offseason that he wants to remain with the Colts for his entire career, but there doesn’t appear to be much movement toward an extension at the moment.

Hilton spoke to reporters from Colts camp on Monday and was asked whether he was thinking about the possibility that this will be his final season in Indianapolis.

“It is what it is. We’re gonna concentrate on right now and at the end of the season we’ll go from there. . . . Right now I’m not thinking about it,” Hilton said, via Clark Wade of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m thinking about this team and where we’re at right now. Especially with me just trying to get better and back out there with my teammates.”

Hilton’s working on getting back from the hamstring injury that forced him onto the non-football injury list to open camp. He said he expects to be cleared in the next few days and that would have him eligible to practice when the team moves to the next phase of training camp work later this week.