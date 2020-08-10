Texans active Gareon Conley from PUP list

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Gareon Conley has passed his physical, the team announced Monday.

That allowed the Texans to active Conley from the physically unable to perform list.

Conley underwent offseason ankle surgery.

The Raiders traded Conley, the 24th overall choice in 2017, to the Texans last October. He played eight games with six starts for Houston, making 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

The Texans, though, declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so Conley is scheduled to become a free agent next spring.

The Texans also made the signing of offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins official Monday.